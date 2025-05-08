Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss future development of diverse cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPCV) To Lam during his official state visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting underscored the significance of the ongoing diplomatic discussions between To Lam and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing that these negotiations and the resultant agreements would mark a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides highlighted the longstanding and rich history of Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations, which were founded by National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and National Leader of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh.

It was noted that these ties were strengthened by the reciprocal visits of Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan in 1959 and Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983, setting the foundation for enduring friendship and cooperation.

Additionally, the Soviet era saw significant contributions from Azerbaijan, with numerous Azerbaijani specialists sent to assist in the rebuilding of Vietnam's infrastructure and oil industry post-war, while thousands of Vietnamese students were educated in Azerbaijan.

The significance of the Ho Chi Minh exhibition and bust unveiling at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University was also acknowledged. Both parties emphasized the continuity of the legacy left by Heydar Aliyev and Ho Chi Minh, with the political will of both nations’ leaderships today reinforcing the strategic partnership.

The discussions further covered the future of bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including economic, trade, investment, oil and gas, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges. Both parties agreed on holding the next session of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam intergovernmental commission in Hanoi. Lam, on behalf of the Vietnamese prime minister, extended an invitation to Asadov to visit Vietnam.

