Iranian car production jumps as private sector drives growth
Iran's private sector has experienced a notable increase in car production, with a 14.8 percent rise in the number of vehicles produced in the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21–April 20, 2025), compared to the same period last year. A total of 12,449 vehicles were manufactured, a significant increase from the 10,847 produced during the same month last year.
