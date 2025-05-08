Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani servicemen go through drill review for Anatolian Phoenix-2025 exercise

Society Materials 8 May 2025 18:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani servicemen go through drill review for Anatolian Phoenix-2025 exercise
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ A drill review of Azerbaijani Army servicemen who will take part in the “Anatolian Phoenix - 2025” International Search and Rescue Exercise in Konya, Türkiye, was held on May 8, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The servicemen were provided with detailed information about the exercise’s objectives and significance and were given relevant instructions on safety rules and organizational issues.

Azerbaijan Air Force’s pilots, along with representatives of the paratrooper and search-and-rescue services, technical staff, and aircraft, will represent Azerbaijan at the international exercise to be held from May 12 to 23.

