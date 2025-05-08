Uzbekistan, Indonesia engage in key talks on public finance reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. The State Budget Policy Department of Uzbekistan met with an Indonesian delegation, led by Muhiddin Muhammad Said, Deputy Chairman of Indonesia's Budget Committee, and discussed cooperation in public financial management, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In the course of the meeting, the Indonesian side expressed a keen interest in Uzbekistan’s experience in public financial management, tax administration, and budget system reforms.

Ministry representatives provided detailed insights into the structure of the state budget, the processes of fund allocation, and measures aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in budget procedures.

Special attention was given to key macroeconomic indicators, fiscal policy, and the current priorities of Uzbekistan’s socio-economic development.

Following the talks, the sides expressed their readiness to further deepen cooperation. Meanwhile, it was decided to exchange experience in the field of public finance management to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.