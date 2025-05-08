Turkmenistan set to host next meeting of working group on Caspian issues

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. The next high-level meeting of the working group on the Caspian Sea issues will be held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the country's foreign ministry.

The decision was taken at the end of the tenth session of the RGVU, which was chaired by the head of the Russian delegation, Mikhail Petrakov. Representatives of five Caspian states — Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan — took part in the negotiations. The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Murat Atadzhanov.

The parties continued to discuss the method of establishing direct baselines on the Caspian Sea — a key element of the legal design of maritime borders. In addition, the delegates exchanged opinions on issues of regional cooperation and reviewed the preparation for the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian countries.

The exact date for the forthcoming assembly will be ascertained via established diplomatic conduits.

