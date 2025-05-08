Tajik ambassador highlights Azerbaijan's crucial role in Second World War victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ Azerbaijan made a tremendous contribution to the victory in World War II, said the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon, Trend reports.

Abdurahmon shared his thoughts with the press following a ceremony in which ambassadors from CIS countries laid flowers at the Memorial of Military Glory in Baku to mark Victory Day.

"Tomorrow, May 9, we will celebrate an important anniversary—the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. Our fathers and grandfathers, our veterans, of whom sadly only a few remain, made an enormous contribution to this achievement. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all veterans and heroes, many of whom are no longer with us. I bow my head before their heroism and thank them for defending the homeland for the future and for new generations," said the ambassador.

He further emphasized that the memory of the Great Victory is deeply honored in all CIS countries, including Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and other states, which annually celebrate Victory Day with respect and gratitude.

"This victory was achieved with the participation of many nations, including the people of the Caucasus and Central Asia. Azerbaijan made a huge contribution to its achievement. Tajikistan, alongside its brotherly nations, also played a significant role in this victory. In 1941, Tajikistan’s population was only one and a half million, and 300,000 citizens were sent to the front. Of these, about 100,000 died on the battlefields," he added.

The Ambassador also noted the immense attention paid to World War II veterans by the government and people of Azerbaijan.

"In Azerbaijan, heroes are highly valued. We see this. Every year, holidays are held in honor of the heroes, the Azerbaijani soldiers who fought and triumphed in that war. It is very precious when the state cares for its veterans. Alongside Azerbaijan, Tajikistan also supports our war veterans," the diplomat concluded.

