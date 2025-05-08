International Bank of Azerbaijan rolls out cutting-edge AI-based customer support project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ International Bank of Azerbaijan (AIB) is focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven customer support as part of a new initiative aimed at providing faster and more efficient service to clients, Abbas Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors, said at a press conference today for the bank's sustainability report, Trend reports.

“This will also boost the efficiency of our operations. Currently, 55 percent of the inquiries received by our call center are answered by AI. We have already started work to advance this platform to the next level. I believe this will be an innovation in the digital world.

As AIB, we are working to incorporate AI as a solution not only for answering customer inquiries but also during transactions,” he said.

