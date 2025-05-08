Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran Materials 8 May 2025 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
India-Iran bonds of friendship run deep in history and form solid basis for mutually beneficial ties - official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ Iran-India bonds of friendship are deeply rooted in history and provide a solid ground for mutually beneficial relations, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei wrote on X, Trend reports.

The spokesperson noted that the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, is on an official visit to New Delhi, India today to analyze bilateral relations between Iran and India and hold consultations on regional and international developments.

''Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will co-chair the 20th Iran-India Joint Commission (JCM) and sign a series of bilateral documents aimed at expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, customs, and health,'' the publication reads.

