Uzbekistan reports solar energy subsidies to key regions in early 2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan rolled out the red carpet with generous subsidies for those harnessing the sun's power, putting a feather in the cap of over 12,000 households that reaped the rewards for their contributions to the national grid. The subsidies are part of the Solar House program, designed to encourage renewable energy production and contribute to the country's sustainable energy goals.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy