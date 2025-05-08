Uzbekistan reports solar energy subsidies to key regions in early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan rolled out the red carpet with generous subsidies for those harnessing the sun's power, putting a feather in the cap of over 12,000 households that reaped the rewards for their contributions to the national grid. The subsidies are part of the Solar House program, designed to encourage renewable energy production and contribute to the country's sustainable energy goals.

