President Trump congratulates new Pope on his election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to the newly elected Pope, Trend reports.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment," he wrote on social media.

In a historic decision, the Catholic Church has elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new leader of the global Catholic community. The 69-year-old American cleric has taken the papal name Leo XIV, marking the first time in history that a pontiff hails from the U.S.