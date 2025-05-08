Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
New Pope Leo XIV calls for world peace

World Materials 8 May 2025
Photo: Holy See Press Office

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. New Pope Leo XIV has called for world peace in his first address after being elected, Trend reports.

"May there be peace with you all. May it be in the whole world," he said, speaking on a balcony in St. Peter's Square.

Leo XIV stressed the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding between people, noting that he attaches great importance to building bridges between people, dialogue and meetings.

He called for remembering peace, compassion and help, especially for those who are suffering.

