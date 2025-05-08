New Pope Leo XIV calls for world peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. New Pope Leo XIV has called for world peace in his first address after being elected, Trend reports.

"May there be peace with you all. May it be in the whole world," he said, speaking on a balcony in St. Peter's Square.

Leo XIV stressed the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding between people, noting that he attaches great importance to building bridges between people, dialogue and meetings.

He called for remembering peace, compassion and help, especially for those who are suffering.