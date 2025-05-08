Kazakhstan identifies airport for Vietnamese company's management

Photo: Akorda

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev said which regional airport will be managed by Vietnamese company Sovico Group. The goal is to improve the airport's operation using advanced technologies and administrative experience. Bakaev also emphasized that it is about trust management, not about sale, and assured that strategic assets are not sold. Current negotiations with Sovico Group are focused on management, not ownership.

