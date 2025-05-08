ADB set to boost development of emerging areas in Azerbaijan's Baku metro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Vusal Aslanov has met with a delegation led by the Director of the Energy Sector for Emerging Areas at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Cindy Tiangco, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, the meeting aimed to discuss the development prospects of emerging areas in Baku Metro's operations and identify directions for joint cooperation.

During the discussions, three key areas were defined, including ensuring energy efficiency, effective operation of metro infrastructure, and achieving efficiency through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

The meeting also focused on agreeing on the phased steps to be taken, with the planned measures involving the technical and economic justification and implementation of projects developed by Baku Metro, utilizing international knowledge, experience, and expert exchange.

To note, it's planned to start joint effective activities in several areas by the end of 2025.

