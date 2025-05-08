Tajikistan’s Somon Air inks MoU with Germany’s Triwo Hahn Airport

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 8. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Dushanbe between Tajikistan’s Somon Air national airline and Germany’s Triwo Hahn Airport, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.

The MoU was concluded on the sidelines of the Tajik-German Business Forum held in the capital. Another MoU was signed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan and the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW). The specific content of the agreements has not been disclosed.

The forum also featured B2B meetings between entrepreneurs from both countries. The German delegation included representatives from 18 major companies operating in banking, agriculture, insurance, construction, transport, medicine, and pet food production. From the Tajik side, leading companies from various sectors participated in the discussions.

Triwo Hahn Airport is the tenth-largest passenger airport in Germany. More than 1.865 million passengers pass through the airport in 2024.