Uzbekistan and Rosatom secure site for first small nuclear plant
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan has approved the site plan for a Small Modular Nuclear Power Plant (SMNPP) to be built in the Jizzakh region in collaboration with Russia's Rosatom, with construction expected to begin in 2026. The project will feature six RITM-200N reactors, enhance energy independence, and utilize Uzbekistan's uranium resources for nuclear fuel production.
