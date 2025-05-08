Kazakhstan charts ambitious investment path to boost economic growth

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At a meeting of Kazakhstan's economic growth headquarters, key economic indicators and investment projects were discussed. The Kazakhstan Industrial Development Fund (KIDF) has formed numerous investment projects focused on infrastructure, metallurgy, and the chemical industry. These projects are expected to generate significant economic value. Key KIDF projects for 2025 include the construction of a border railway crossing and an electric steelmaking plant. The Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC) plans to invest in several projects, targeting substantial economic returns. Major QIC projects include the development of the metallurgy sector, and the construction of soda ash and bitumen production plants.

