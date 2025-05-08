President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of new ropeway in Balakan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to the design and construction of passenger ropeway in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan district, Trend reports.

According to the order, 5 (five) million manats ($2.9 million) from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025 is allocated to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan for design and construction of a passenger ropeway in Heydar Aliyev Park of Balakan district.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan must provide financing in the amount specified in this order.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan should provide in the distribution of state-financed investment expenditures in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026, the financial means necessary for the continuation of the construction of the passenger ropeway specified in this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must solve the issues arising from this decree.