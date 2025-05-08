Azerbaijan evaluates investments in its Aghdam, Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks

As of May 1, 2025, residents of industrial parks in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have received 142 certificates for imported machinery and equipment, with tax and duty exemptions totaling approximately eight million manat ($4.7 million). These parks, including Aghdam and Araz Valley, host 45 businesses with a total investment of around 400 million manat ($235 million), aiming to create over 4,000 jobs. To date, more than 136 million manat ($80 million) has been invested, generating over 700 permanent jobs.

