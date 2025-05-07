Azerbaijani FM explores paths to deeper bilateral cooperation with Iraq's PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, as part of his official visit to the country on May 7, 2025, the ministerial press service told Trend.

The two sides discussed various dimensions of Azerbaijan-Iraq cooperation, the current situation in the Middle East, as well as other regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

The ministry noted with satisfaction that although diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq were established following Azerbaijan’s restoration of independence, ties between the two peoples date back much further. The importance of increasing reciprocal visits and engagements across all levels — including government, parliament, and foreign ministries — was emphasized as key to maintaining the positive momentum.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian cooperation, highlighting mutual interest and the availability of strong opportunities for expanding bilateral relations.

Bayramov and al-Sudani also discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza region, and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Azerbaijan’s support for resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict in accordance with international law and United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions, based on the two-state solution, was reiterated.

The meeting also touched upon Azerbaijan’s presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, underlining the significance of the outcomes achieved during the session hosted in Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov further briefed his counterpart on the current post-conflict realities in the region, Azerbaijan’s large-scale reconstruction and mine clearance efforts in the liberated territories, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He stated that the draft peace agreement initiated by Azerbaijan has been finalized, but for sustainable peace, Armenia needs to renounce territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its constitution and legislation.

Additional topics of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

