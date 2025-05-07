Joint Statement opens new chapter in the history of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations - To Lam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The relations between our countries (Vietnam and Azerbaijan – ed.) have been consistently strengthened by the heads of state and our peoples, said To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We have achieved significant results in the political, diplomatic, energy, defense, trade, and other fields. On this basis, we have already adopted a Joint Statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership. This ushers in a new era and opens a new chapter in the history of relations between our countries. I am confident that we will be able to deepen and expand our bilateral relations in the near future and utilize our advantages in the interests of development,” the General Secretary added.