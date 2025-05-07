Azerbaijan's Baku raises concern over intensifying India-Pakistan tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses concern over further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani MFA said in a statement in connection with the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Trend reports.

"We condemn the military attacks on the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that have killed and injured several civilians. In solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we extend our condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

“We call on all parties to show restraint and resolve the conflict through diplomatic means,” the statement says.