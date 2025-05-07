ADA University hosts seminar on strategic communication for Uzbek officials (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The Media Development Agency and the ADA University Continuing Education Program jointly organized a seminar for communication officials from various state agencies and organizations of Uzbekistan on May 7, the agency told Trend.

The seminar, titled "Forming Narratives: Effectiveness in Strategic Communication and Public Relations," was held to provide valuable insights on modern communication practices.

The seminar was led by Shafag Mehraliyeva, a faculty member of ADA University’s Communication and Digital Media program and a member of the MEDİA Supervisory Board. During the session, participants were informed about international approaches to shaping public narratives, managing public relations, and delivering strategic messages to target audiences in today’s communication landscape.

The seminar highlighted that, in the era of digital transformation, the development of well-defined communication strategies, proper content policies, and the application of a unified institutional approach are essential to improving the effectiveness of government agencies.

