Tajikistan presents research results ahead of Dushanbe metro project feasibility study

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 7. Tajikistan has presented the results of a joint research initiative conducted with Korean assistance ahead of the feasibility study for the ground metro system construction project in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The presentation took place in the presence of Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrohim, and representatives from Korea National Railway (KNR) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

During the meeting, Ibrohim emphasized that the metro project is among the top priorities in the country's transport sector. He noted that negotiations are ongoing for the implementation of the project's main phase.

According to the KEXIM, the Korean side is committed to proceeding without delay and aims to begin the first phase of the project as scheduled, between 2028 and 2033.

Lee Seong-hae, CEO of Korea National Railway, confirmed the company's strong interest in the project and expressed readiness to participate in its future stages.

According to the ministry, Tajikistan and South Korea are currently implementing four small-scale transport projects, one of which is the preliminary feasibility study for the construction of a metro system in Dushanbe.

For reference, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and KNR on March 14, 2022. In 2023, both sides completed the initial research phase. A pre-feasibility study officially commenced in September 2024 and is currently being carried out by Korean consulting firm Daehan Consultants Co. Ltd.

Korea National Railway (KNR), established in January 2004, is a state-owned entity responsible for managing, designing, and overseeing railway infrastructure and high-speed rail networks in South Korea. KEXIM, founded in 1976, serves as South Korea’s official export credit agency, supporting economic cooperation through financial instruments.

