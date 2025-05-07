Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan’s AZAL faces flight disruptions to Russia and India

Society Materials 7 May 2025 11:24 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights J2-181 ("Domodedovo" airport) and J2-807 ("Vnukovo" airport) scheduled from Baku to Moscow, Russia, are delayed due to the closure of airspace at the destination, a source in AZAL told Trend.

Passengers of the delayed flights are provided with all necessary means following the airline's regulations.

At the same time, AZAL's flight J2-059 scheduled from Baku to Mumbai, India, has been postponed due to the closure of airspace over Pakistan.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, guided by flight safety, and will inform passengers about any updates.

