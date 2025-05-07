Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan experiences uptick in local taxpayers
Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
As of May 1, 2025, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reached 20,795, marking a 19.8 percent increase compared to tlast year. Additionally, the number of active economic entities in the region rose by 8.5 percent, reaching 6,044. These figures reflect significant growth in both taxpayer participation and economic activity in Nakhchivan.
