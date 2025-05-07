Azerbaijani, Iraqi foreign ministers hold expanded meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The expanded meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein was held, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, the meeting focused on key sectors such as economy, trade, energy, transportation and communications, science, culture, education and tourism, and discussed broad opportunities for strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnership.

Moreover, the sides discussed broader regional and global developments and exchanged perspectives on security issues of mutual interest.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side on the post-conflict situation in the region, reconstruction, demining, and peace efforts, including the current challenges facing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.