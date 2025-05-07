Turkmenistan reduces non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ Turkmenistan imported non-oil products worth $12.4 million from Azerbaijan from January through March 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents a decrease of $4.4 million, or 26.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

Non-oil exports to Turkmenistan accounted for 1.61 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports in the reporting period, making Turkmenistan the 10th-largest destination for Azerbaijan's non-oil products.

The total trade volume between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to $77.7 million, marking a decline of 19.8 percent, or $19.2 million, compared to the same period last year. In terms of total trade turnover, Turkmenistan represented 0.64 percent of Azerbaijan's overall trade volume.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s exports to Turkmenistan during this period totaled $13.1 million, a drop of 22.9 percent compared to the same months in 2024.

Azerbaijan's imports from Turkmenistan totaled $64.6 million in the same period, showing a decrease of 19.2 percent or $15.3 million year-on-year.

Azerbaijan’s overall foreign trade turnover for the first quarter of 2025 grew by 24.3 percent, reaching $12 billion. Exports increased by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, totaling $6.4 billion, while imports surged by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, amounting to $5.7 billion.

Moreover, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $722.9 million during the same period, falling by 3.1 times, or $1.5 billion, compared to the same period last year.