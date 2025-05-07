Kazakhstan offers investment chances to Vietnamese businesses at high-level roundtable

Photo: Kazakh Invest

A Kazakhstan–Vietnam Business Roundtable was held in Astana, featuring senior officials and business leaders from both nations. Part of Vietnam's official visit, led by General Secretary To Lam, the event aimed to strengthen economic ties. Key discussions focused on trade, investment, and collaboration in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and transport. Kazakhstan highlighted its strategic position and economic opportunities, emphasizing support for joint projects. Notable agreements included a partnership between Qazaq Air and VietJet, a service agreement with Boeing, and a donation from Mareven Food. The event set the stage for further business initiatives and cooperation.

