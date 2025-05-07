Azerbaijan takes steps to power industrial parks with renewables - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree outlining additional measures for supplying industrial parks with electricity generated from renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring that the country's energy balance includes the allocation of electricity to industrial parks in line with their total demand. This includes electricity generated from renewable energy sources at a guaranteed tariff. The decree also instructs the Cabinet to address other related issues.

Industrial park management organizations, established by the state, are responsible for supplying these parks with electricity from renewable sources. This will be done in accordance with agreements made with both resident and non-resident entities, and in compliance with the stipulations outlined in Article 19.3 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Electric Power."

In line with the decree, state-owned entities "Azerenergy" and "Azerishig" are required to facilitate the necessary contracts for electricity supply through the transmission and distribution networks.

