KazMunayGas, PetroVietnam explore new frontiers in energy co-op

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Nguyen Tien Bao, President of Vietnam’s PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corp (PVEP), to discuss enhancing cooperation and attracting investments. They explored opportunities for joint oil and gas projects, including geological exploration and chemical ventures. KazMunayGas proposed involving its subsidiaries in PVEP’s projects, focusing on drilling, well intervention, and capital repairs. The meeting also included talks on renewable energy cooperation. Both parties emphasized the potential for strengthening bilateral ties through joint initiatives. This follows a prior agreement signed between KazMunayGas and PetroVietnam on geological exploration.

