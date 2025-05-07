Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin registers price drop
The price of Iran's newly minted Bahar Azadi gold coin dropped slightly to 748 million rials (around $1,346) on May 7, down from 749 million rials ($1,348) the previous day, according to official data from the Iran Jewellery Association. The older version of the coin, minted from 1979 to 1991, was priced at 705 million rials ($1,269).
