Uzbekistan, South Korea seal MoU to boost electrical engineering co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan’s Uztextileprom Association signed a memorandum of understanding with a delegation from the Korea Electrical Industry Cooperative (KEIC), led by Chairman Chon Myong Hwa, Trend reports via Uztextileprom.

The delegation included key representatives from KEIC, including CEO Baek Byung Nam, and directors from companies such as Hapdong Electronics, Shinwon Electronics, Chang Hung Telecom, Ora System, DH Media Tech, and Soldia.

In the course of the meeting, Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of Uztextileprom, and Vice Chairman Faridun Abdualimov discussed the organizations' activities and objectives. KEIC Chairman Chon Myong Hwa highlighted the visit’s aim to explore Uzbekistan’s investment climate and identify new opportunities for collaboration in the electrical engineering sector.

Shin Yeon In, Director of DH Media Tech, noted that Uzbekistan was the first country selected for the company’s overseas expansion. He shared insights into the DHMT Global plant in Chirchik, launched in 2024, which produces audio equipment under the KOMT brand. This success has encouraged other Korean companies to explore cooperation with Uzbekistan.

Yunusov also provided detailed information about the state of Uzbekistan's electrical engineering industry, its cooperation with Korea, and the favorable conditions for new investment projects.

The sides exchanged ideas on enhancing cooperation in investment, specialist training in Korea, technology adoption, and experience sharing. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further collaboration and the agreements reached during the talks.



Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $1.8 billion from January to November 2024, reflecting the growing bilateral economic ties.