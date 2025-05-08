Kazakhstan ratifies land lease agreement for US consulate in Almaty

Photo: Civil Aviation Committee

On May 8, 2025, under the chairmanship of Maulen Ashimbayev, the Senate of Kazakhstan held a session to discuss various laws, including the ratification of an agreement with the U.S. government regarding a land lease for a U.S. consulate in Almaty. The agreement aims to strengthen Kazakhstan's international partnerships and boost investor confidence. The lease, set for 49 years, involves a payment of $25.3 million, exempting the U.S. government from taxes and fees on the land and the future consulate building.

