Kazakhstan ratifies land lease agreement for US consulate in Almaty
Photo: Civil Aviation Committee
On May 8, 2025, under the chairmanship of Maulen Ashimbayev, the Senate of Kazakhstan held a session to discuss various laws, including the ratification of an agreement with the U.S. government regarding a land lease for a U.S. consulate in Almaty. The agreement aims to strengthen Kazakhstan's international partnerships and boost investor confidence. The lease, set for 49 years, involves a payment of $25.3 million, exempting the U.S. government from taxes and fees on the land and the future consulate building.
