Nar CEO speaks at a conference in Ganja (PHOTO)

Gunnar Pahnke, the CEO of Nar, spoke at the international science conference organized by the Azerbaijan Technological University (ATU), where he highlighted the productive collaboration the mobile operator has established with universities.

According to Mr. Pahnke, the widespread application of technological innovations in production and their integration into other sectors requires significant time and substantial investment. In this context, cooperation between businesses and educational institutions is very important.

“We view our investment in education as part of our collaboration with ATU, as a contribution to the future of Azerbaijan’s telecommunications sector. At Nar, our main goal is to help today’s students grow into tomorrow’s leading professionals,” Mr. Pahnke stated.

It should be noted that, as part of Nar’s corporate social responsibility strategy focused on education, the company’s employees regularly conduct theoretical and practical training sessions for students of local universities. The mobile operator’s extensive collaboration with higher education institutions reflects its aim to build a bridge between academic knowledge and industry needs.

Currently providing high-quality telecommunications services to 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country for the past six years based on the Net Promoter Score. Staying committed to its customer-centric strategy, the mobile operator continues to deliver superior service at affordable prices.