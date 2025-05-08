Winners of 9th National Aerobic Gymnastics and Baku Championships awarded (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ In the grand arena of athletic artistry, the 9th National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship and the Baku Championship are unfolding their vibrant tapestry at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, Trend reports.

The gymnasts danced through the air, each one a unique star in the constellation of their age categories, as they executed their individual and pair routines with grace and precision.

The competition brought together gymnasts from the adult, youth, junior, children, and toddler age groups.



Later on, the award ceremony for the participants went down.

To note, the second day of the competition will continue tomorrow.

PHOTO: Khanlar Alizadeh

