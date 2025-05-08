EBRD marks major success with bond offering on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has successfully raised 15 billion tenge (approximately $28.5 million) through the placement of three-year international bonds on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). The move highlights growing investor confidence in the region's economy and underscores Kazakhstan's role in global financial markets.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register