EBRD marks major success with bond offering on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has successfully raised 15 billion tenge (approximately $28.5 million) through the placement of three-year international bonds on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). The move highlights growing investor confidence in the region's economy and underscores Kazakhstan's role in global financial markets.
