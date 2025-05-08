Tajikistan to house German SME body’s first representative office

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 8. The Federal Association of German Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (BVMW) has opened a representative office in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.

The association, which includes over 1 million companies from Germany, aims to support businesses in entering international markets. The newly opened office in Dushanbe is the 93rd such office globally.

This office is expected to offer opportunities for Tajik entrepreneurs, providing a platform for establishing business connections and utilizing the resources and opportunities provided by the German SME Association.

The opening ceremony was attended by Tajikistan's Ambassador to Germany, Imomudin Sattorov, and Germany's Ambassador to Tajikistan, York Schuegraf. The establishment of the office was made possible through the initiative of Tajikistan's Embassy in Germany.

The BVMW is a politically independent organization that represents the interests of SMEs across various sectors in dialogue with policymakers, administrative bodies, trade unions, and large corporations. With approximately 3.3 million enterprises, the SME sector forms a key pillar of the German economy.