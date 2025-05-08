TBC Georgia powers digital revolution with strong financial results in early 2025

TBC Bank Group PLC, the leading financial services provider in Georgia, reported strong growth in its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. TBC Georgia’s net profit reached $113 million, a 12 percent year-on-year increase, while its loan and deposit portfolios also saw significant growth, with a notable rise in digital banking engagement.

