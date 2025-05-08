Plenitude boosts installed renewable capacity by 37%

Photo: Plenitude

Eni’s Plenitude has announced strong growth in its renewable energy operations for 2024, reporting a 17% year-on-year increase in green power generation. According to the company’s latest results, energy production from renewable sources reached 4.7 terawatt-hours (TWh), up from 3.98 TWh in 2023, driven by a combination of new project completions and strategic acquisitions.

