Azerbaijan, Vietnam highlight progress in mutual relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting on 8 May with the visiting delegation headed by Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Having said that she was glad to welcome the guest and his delegation at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also voiced her confidence that this visit would provide for continued strengthening and expansion of the friendly ties between our countries and peoples.

According to the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the fundamentals of friendship and cooperation laid by the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, and the great son of the people of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh last century persevere and thrive now that Azerbaijan has gained her independence.

As Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized, high-status visits and meetings play an exceptional role in the progress of the relations; she stressed that reciprocal visits of our heads of state determine the dynamics of the relationship.

Then, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament underlined the significance of the Joint Statement on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the other important documents signed yesterday, saying then that she was certain that the discussions held with President Ilham Aliyev were going to bear fruit before long.

The role of the ruling parties—the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam—in contributing dramatically to the progress of the bilateral relations was emphasized, too, as the conversation unfolded.

The Speaker pointed out that Azerbaijan highly valued the constructive cooperation between our countries in international organizations in general and especially in the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as Vietnam’s just stance and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

Touching upon the role of the parliaments in the advancement of the bilateral relations of our countries, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova remarked that we as the Parliament of Azerbaijan are keen on the development of the inter-parliamentary connections and that there are fine opportunities to achieve that.

The Speaker stressed the significance of reciprocal visits of the presidents and members of parliament before underscoring also the necessity of ensuring progress in interaction between parliamentary committees.

Going further, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament talked about the importance of the friendship groups active in both legislatures, adding that reciprocal visits and meetings generated important impulses driving our cooperation forward.

According to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, there are sound opportunities to further deepen the ties in such international institutions as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

She spoke of her confidence in Vietnamese MPs' more active engagement in one of the important formats, namely, the Non-Aligned Movement’s Parliamentary Network.

Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan before conveying the greetings of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam and also inviting Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Vietnam on his behalf.

As the conversation went on, the guest shared his impressions from the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during the current visit; he touched upon the matters considered as well as the bilateral documents signed. As he put it, Vietnam traces intently Azerbaijan’s growing international reputation and the processes in the region alike.

The guest added that the documents signed during the visit serve the interests of our peoples and are taking our relations up to a new level.

Furthermore, he expressed satisfaction with the fruitful continuation of the mutual ties established by the great leaders—the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the great son of the Vietnamese people Ho Chi Minh.

General Secretary Tô Lâm proceeded to laud the role of parliaments in interstate relations before sharing his thoughts on the need to increase the frequency of mutual visits, exchange information and experience between parliamentary committees, cooperate in the legislation area, bolster the oversight of the implementation of the signed and ratified bilateral documents, and enhance collaboration within the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and other international organizations.

Responding to the guest’s remarks, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova asked him to convey her greetings to the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam and invited her counterpart to visit Azerbaijan. The Speaker emphasized that the Azerbaijani Parliament is always ready to develop the cooperation further and expressed her confidence that this collaboration will continue advancing. Sahiba Gafarova also called for parliamentary support for the directions outlined during the guest’s meeting with the president, involving both countries’ parliaments in ensuring this support.

The conversation also had a discussion revolving around other matters of shared concern.

Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm signed the Memorial Book of the Azerbaijani Parliament once the meeting was over.

