Robert Francis Prevost becomes first American pontiff in history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. In a historic decision, the Catholic Church has elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new leader of the global Catholic community, Trend reports.

The 69-year-old American cleric has taken the papal name Leo XIV, marking the first time in history that a pontiff hails from the United States.

Born in Chicago in 1955, Pope Leo XIV brings decades of international pastoral and administrative experience to the role. A Doctor of Canon Law and graduate of the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Prevost spent over 30 years serving in Peru, where he taught at a seminary, ministered in parishes, and was later appointed bishop.

His leadership within the Church includes a 12-year tenure as head of the Order of St. Augustine from 2001 to 2013. In 2023, he was appointed Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops, one of the most influential positions within the Roman Curia, placing him at the heart of global church governance.

Known for his moderate stance and commitment to reform, Leo XIV is seen as a natural successor to Pope Francis, continuing a path of openness, dialogue, and modernization within the Church. His papal motto, In illo uno unum (“In the One — united”), signals a message of unity for a global Catholic community navigating contemporary challenges.

Analysts suggest his appointment may further the process of “globalization” and even “Americanization” of the Church’s leadership and priorities, while reinforcing the reforms championed by his predecessor.

His leadership is expected to build on the groundwork laid by Francis, with a focus on inclusivity, pastoral outreach, and structural renewal.