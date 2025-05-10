‘One nation, two states’ motto more relevant than ever - Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ The phrase “one nation, two states” has gained more relevance today, the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

“As Heydar Aliyev said, 'one nation, two states' has gained more relevance today. Both in sad moments, in difficult times, in the war in Karabakh, and in our earthquake on February 6, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are always next to each other. This brotherhood was taught to us by our leader, Heydar Aliyev.

We are grateful to him. We will always remember him with love and respect.

“Heydar Aliyev was the founder, leader, and truly visionary leader of the modern Azerbaijani state in every sense,” he noted.