BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. We expect Armenia to fulfill its obligations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Alley of Honor to mark the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's position on opening transport and communication lines with the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is clear," the minister said.

Will be updated