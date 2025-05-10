Kazakhstan's FlyArystan to launch direct flights from Astana to Türkiye’s Gazipasa in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 9. Starting from May 28, 2025, the Kazakh low-cost carrier FlyArystan will launch direct flights from Astana to Gazipasa, a city in the Antalya province of Türkiye, Trend reports via FlyArystan.



Flights from the capital of Kazakhstan to Gazipasa will operate twice a week – on Wednesdays and Fridays – from May 28 to August 29, 2025.



In partnership with tour operators, FlyArystan is also offering charter flights to Antalya from May to September 2025 on the following routes:

Atyrau – from May 24 to August 30, on Thursdays and Saturdays;

Aktau – from May 23 to July 31 on Fridays, from August 2 to 31 on Saturdays;

Shymkent – from May 28 to August 31, on Wednesdays and Sundays;

Aktobe – from May 23 to August 29, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays;

Uralsk – from May 23 to September 5, on Wednesdays and Fridays;

Karaganda – from May 31 to August 30, on Saturdays;

Kostanay – from May 22 to September 13, on Saturdays;

Kyzylorda – from May 29 to August 28, on Thursdays.



Tickets for charter flights to Gazipasa and Antalya are already available through tour operators. The price includes 20 kg of luggage, 5 kg of hand luggage, and hot meals on board. Current information on ticket availability and tours can be checked with travel agencies in your city.

Gazipasa Airport is a convenient alternative to Antalya International Airport for tourists traveling to Turkey’s eastern coast. It's reduces transfer times to popular resorts such as Alanya, Mahmutlar, Kestel, Oba, Avsallar, and Konakli. Additionally, thanks to the new route, it is also possible to reach the famous resorts of Side and Belek.