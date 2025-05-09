Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
April 28
|
1.7
|
May 5
|
1.7
|
April 29
|
1.7
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
April 30
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
May 1
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
May 2
|
1.7
|
May 9
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0033 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.002555 manat and amounted to 1.926325 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
April 28
|
1.9335
|
May 5
|
1.9274
|
April 29
|
1.9345
|
May 6
|
1.9252
|
April 30
|
1.9334
|
May 7
|
1.9286
|
May 1
|
1.9214
|
May 8
|
1.9241
|
May 2
|
1.9216
|
May 9
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
1.92888
|
Average rate per week
|
1.926325
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0525 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.02138 manat and amounted to 2.089 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
April 28
|
2.0591
|
May 5
|
2.0529
|
April 29
|
2.0578
|
May 6
|
2.1118
|
April 30
|
2.0684
|
May 7
|
2.0859
|
May 1
|
2.0753
|
May 8
|
2.1054
|
May 2
|
2.0775
|
May 9
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
2.06762
|
Average rate per week
|
2.089
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0441 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00015 manat and amounted to 0.04402 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
April 28
|
0.0442
|
May 5
|
0.0441
|
April 29
|
0.0442
|
May 6
|
0.0440
|
April 30
|
0.0442
|
May 7
|
0.0440
|
May 1
|
0.0442
|
May 8
|
0.0440
|
May 2
|
0.0441
|
May 9
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04418
|
Average rate per week
|
0.044025
To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.
