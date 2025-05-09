Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 9 May 2025 12:13 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

April 28

1.7

May 5

1.7

April 29

1.7

May 6

1.7

April 30

1.7

May 7

1.7

May 1

1.7

May 8

1.7

May 2

1.7

May 9

-

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0033 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.002555 manat and amounted to 1.926325 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

April 28

1.9335

May 5

1.9274

April 29

1.9345

May 6

1.9252

April 30

1.9334

May 7

1.9286

May 1

1.9214

May 8

1.9241

May 2

1.9216

May 9

-

Average rate per week

1.92888

Average rate per week

1.926325

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0525 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.02138 manat and amounted to 2.089 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

April 28

2.0591

May 5

2.0529

April 29

2.0578

May 6

2.1118

April 30

2.0684

May 7

2.0859

May 1

2.0753

May 8

2.1054

May 2

2.0775

May 9

-

Average rate per week

2.06762

Average rate per week

2.089

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0441 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00015 manat and amounted to 0.04402 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

April 28

0.0442

May 5

0.0441

April 29

0.0442

May 6

0.0440

April 30

0.0442

May 7

0.0440

May 1

0.0442

May 8

0.0440

May 2

0.0441

May 9

-

Average rate per week

0.04418

Average rate per week

0.044025

To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.

