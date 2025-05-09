Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar April 28 1.7 May 5 1.7 April 29 1.7 May 6 1.7 April 30 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 1 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 2 1.7 May 9 - Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0033 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.002555 manat and amounted to 1.926325 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro April 28 1.9335 May 5 1.9274 April 29 1.9345 May 6 1.9252 April 30 1.9334 May 7 1.9286 May 1 1.9214 May 8 1.9241 May 2 1.9216 May 9 - Average rate per week 1.92888 Average rate per week 1.926325

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0525 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.02138 manat and amounted to 2.089 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble April 28 2.0591 May 5 2.0529 April 29 2.0578 May 6 2.1118 April 30 2.0684 May 7 2.0859 May 1 2.0753 May 8 2.1054 May 2 2.0775 May 9 - Average rate per week 2.06762 Average rate per week 2.089

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0441 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00015 manat and amounted to 0.04402 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira April 28 0.0442 May 5 0.0441 April 29 0.0442 May 6 0.0440 April 30 0.0442 May 7 0.0440 May 1 0.0442 May 8 0.0440 May 2 0.0441 May 9 - Average rate per week 0.04418 Average rate per week 0.044025

To note, May 9 is recognized as a national holiday in the country, commemorating Victory Day over Fascism. As such, data for that date has not been made available.

