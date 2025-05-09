Kazakhstan's key mineral production hits new highs in early 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan experienced notable growth in key mineral extraction from January to February 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Oil production, natural gas output, and coal mining all saw increases. The mining sector’s recovery is attributed to investments, equipment modernization, and favorable global commodity conditions, signaling a revival of the industry and higher export supplies.

