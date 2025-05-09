Kazakhstan’s oil and fat industry booms with strong growth in 1Q2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's oil and fat industry has experienced notable growth in the first quarter of 2025, with a 23.4 percent increase in production volume compared to the previous year. Sunflower oil production, in particular, saw a significant rise of 23.1 percent. This growth follows a 53 percent increase in oilseed harvests in 2024 and is part of broader efforts to expand the agricultural sector.
