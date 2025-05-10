Kazakhstan upgrades Aktau port amid growing demand on Middle Corridor routes

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Aktau port in the Mangystau Region will undergo dredging by 1.5–2 meters to improve navigation safety and expand terminal capacity as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) development. The project, using equipment from European company Jan de Nul, aims to support growing cargo traffic, which rose 3.5 times in Q1 2025. Dredging is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

