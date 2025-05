Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive bodies in Kangarli village, Trend reports.

The facility is designed to provide public services to residents from a single location.

It features a conference hall for hosting various events, along with offices equipped to ensure the efficient operation of staff.

Will be updated