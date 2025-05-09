Pakistani delegation visits Azerbaijan National Defense University (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. A delegation consisting of leadership and listeners of the National Security and War Course of the National Defense University of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan visited the National Defense University of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the delegation was informed in detail about the university's activities, ongoing reforms and upcoming goals, and presentations were made. A broad exchange of views on current cooperation relations between the military educational institutions of the two countries and prospects for their development was held.

Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science - Rector of the Military Scientific Research Institute Major General Arif Hasanov welcomed the Pakistani delegation and highlighted the strong friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Major General A.Hasanov stressed the importance of deepening these ties in the field of military education.

Then negotiations were held on new educational institutions, which are planned to be established in the near future at the National Defense University.

At the end of the visit, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.